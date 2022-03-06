Community activists respond to Guilford County gun violence health crisis declaration

Guilford County said twice a year they're going to have agencies like law enforcement share information and statistics on gun violence.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County commissioners discussed ways to combat gun violence here at home after yet another mass shooting claimed lives in our country.

While leaders debate what is next, Triad activists said a solution is needed now more than ever.

Several activists in Greensboro and Winston-Salem have been trying to make both cities safer places for everyone.

This year in Greensboro, there have already been 17 deadly shootings.

Cure Violence is just one of several organizations that are working to make communities safer. They have target areas, where they are focused on trying to stop crime, but the program manager, Ingram Bell, said there just are not enough resources to cover everywhere they want to.

"One of our challenges is pretty much our mediations, and feeling overwhelmed because we, in our target areas, our numbers are down, but there has been a call from different communities, and different community members in other places, so being able to stretch ourselves," Bell said.

In Winston-Salem, organizers have a similar message, more community members need to step up to help solve this problem.

"I think it's important that in our own homes that we teach our youth how do we honor and support one another, how do we take the hate out of our lives," Rhonda Carson with Our Opportunity to Love and Heal said.