LIST: Activities to do in and around Greensboro lakes

Summer is launching, just like boats into the water. Here are some activities you can add to your to-do list this summer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're in Greensboro, the city lakes can keep you busy all summer, but what activities work best for you?

Here's a look at some events and options you have this summer at each lake.

Lake Brandt

Lake Brandt is the second-largest lake in Greensboro.

Fishing is allowed from the pier or from a boat. Although, no bank fishing is allowed. There are ramps for people to launch their boats.

Kayaks, paddleboards, and canoes are available to the public to rent.

Nigh Paddles are the first and third Thursdays through August. You must register and be there by 8 pm.

If you can't make it to that night paddle, there are other ones at different times at the other city lakes.

Kiddies and Kayaks are back for its second year and with more guided tours.

From a two-person kayak, a grown-up and a child can check out Lake Brandt. Each grouping will get a laminated book with things that are found on the lake so they can circle what they can see and hear.

This is typically one of the busier marinas, so if it's too busy, there are other options for you to rent and participate in activities.

Lake Townsend

Lake Townsend is the biggest of the three lakes and has some new options this year.

Sailboats can be rented by those with previous sailing experience.

You can also rent kayaks and rowboats at the lake.

There's a large boat ramp for private boat launching. Also, there's a small one for small sailboats. The popular fish there are largemouth bass, hybrid bass, striped bass, catfish, and crappie. The lake also has a fishing pier,

At Lake Townsend, the night paddles are the last Friday of each month through August. You have to register and arrive before 8 pm.

Not only that, but they have a Lake Townsend Yacht Club.

It's open to the public and you don't need to own a boat to join the club or to go sailing with the club. There are sailing classes held and you can enjoy cruising and racing small to medium-sized sailboats.

You can do watercolor paintings on the lake in a Kayak as well. The lake is offering classes in July.

Lake Higgins

Lake Higgins is the smallest of the three lakes but is perfect if you want to go the entire stretch of the water with your kayak or paddleboard.

The city said Lake Higgins has some of the best fishing in the area. Fishing is allowed from a boat or from the pier. There is a launch ramp open for launching private boats. The lake can hold up to 6,000 fish at a time.

For rules, fees, and guidelines before fishing, here is the full list from the city of Greensboro.

As for daily rentals, there are rowboats, kayaks, and canoes are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

These are available until October 31st to rent. There is no time limit, but you must be 16 and up to be on your own.

Night Paddling is the second and fourth Wednesday through August. They start at 8 and go until 10 pm. You can register here for those.

Lastly, the North Carolina Rowing Center is located on Lake Higgins. There are opportunities for youth and adults to take classes and compete.

The annual Children's Fishing Tournament at Lake Higgins is on June 10th. Kids ages 6-12 will be catching catfish in the Taylor Turner Hatchery pond located next to the marina.

No matter where you're going no swimming or wading is allowed at any of the Greensboro City Lakes.

When you get to the marina at each late, whether you're rending or not, be sure to go to the office.

The staff will help guide you. If it's your first time, they will teach you the right steps to make sure you are safe.

Also, don't forget your life jacket.

It's state law to have at least one life jacket on a water vessel, at all times.

"We would love to see everyone wearing them because that's the best and the safest thing because you never know what can happen out on the water and this will keep you afloat and safe, so if you wear it, make sure it fits well, make sure it's not up here by your ears if you were to fall out of your vessel and we are happy to lend you at no charge one of our life jackets if you end up here in your own boat without a life jacket," said Crystal Jones, Lake Brandt Activities Specialist.

Jones said it is a great time to get out on the water and bond with your family as well.

"We just have so many beautiful spaces and I just can't say enough good things, the Bicentennial Gardens, Lake Higgins, Lake Townsend, there are sailing opportunities at Lake Townsend, there's always something new I feel like Greensboro is doing an amazing job just coming up with these exciting programs," said Jones.