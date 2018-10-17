RALEIGH, NC (WFMY) -- In an effort to prevent the spread of CWD (Chronic Wasting Disease), The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has implemented new rules for 2018-19.

Related: Chronic Waste Disease Has Some Worried About Deer Hunting

The new rules will prohibit the importation of whole deer carcasses and restrict the importation of specific carcass parts from anywhere outside of North Carolina.

CWD is a transmissible fatal neurological disease that affects cervids. This includes animals such as the deer, elk, moose, reindeer, and caribou.

Related: Why this deer disease could change the way Americans hunt forever

The new rules state that anyone transporting cervid carcass parts into North Carolina must follow processing and packaging regulations, which only allow the importation of the following:

Meat the has been boned out such that no pieces or fragments of bone remain.

Caped hides with no part of the skull or spinal column attached

Antlers, antlers attached to cleaned skull plates, or cleaned skull free from meat, or brain tissue

Cleaned lower jawbone(s) with teeth or cleaned teeth; or

Finished taxidermy products and tanned hides

In addition, all carcass part(s) or container of cervid meat or carcass parts must be labeled or identified with the following:

Name and address of individual importing carcass parts

State, Canadian province, or foreign country of origin

Date the cervid was killed; and

Hunter's license number, permit number, or equivalent identification from the state, Canadian province, or foreign country of origin.

All of the new restrictions aim to prevent the infectious agent of CWD from contaminating new environments by way of disposal of carcass tissues.

Related: The Time Of Day And Night Deer Are Most Likely On Roadways

Specifically those of the brain and spine, which can persist in the soil for years.

Most states in the U.S. have some form of importation and exportation regulations regarding cervid carcasses and carcass parts.

Related: Watch Out For Deer! NCDOT Warns Drivers To Be Alert

So far, cases of CWD have been found in 25 states and three Canadian provinces.

Though the Commission has not detected CWD in North Carolina, there are serval efforts underway to monitor for the disease.

The Commission urges the community to notify Commission staff at (866-318-2401) if deer are observed that appear to be sick or die of unknown causes.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY