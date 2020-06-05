GREENSBORO, N.C. — Senior Parent Jennifer Steele wanted to do something special for all the seniors at Grimsley High School who lost out on prom, project graduation, and other senior traditions.

She started a Facebook page called “Adopt A Whilrie Class of 2020” where parents could post info about their own senior and another parent or member of the community would then “adopt” them and get them a gift or gifts totaling no more than $25.

The parents know it can’t replace the highlights of a senior year but they want the seniors to know that people care about them and support them. They are still holding out hope for an in-person graduation ceremony.





