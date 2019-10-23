ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Public Health Officials say an adult is receiving treatment after being exposed to a raccoon that tested positive for rabies.

The Health Department says on October 18, Burlington Animal Services was notified that a raccoon and two dogs were in a fight on Fairview Street in Burlington.

The raccoon was sent to the state lab, and tested positive for rabies. The adult is receiving post-exposure treatment.

The two dogs were up-to-date on vaccinations and received a booster shot.

The Health Department says this is the seventh case of rabies for the year in Alamance County.

If you are bitten by any animal:

Wash the wound with soap and running water for ten (10) minutes and seek medical attention immediately.

Write down the location of the animal and a description of the animal to provide to animal control. If the animal is someone’s pet, also get the owner’s name and address. Give this information to animal control or the health department.

Do not try to catch any wild or stray animal

