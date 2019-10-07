GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has signed into law a bill requiring high school students to pass a personal finance and economics class to graduate.
Some teachers worry this will detract from other instruction, but supporters believe financial literacy is critical to real-world success.
The class means students have to learn the following:
- The true cost of credit.
- Choosing and managing a credit card.
- Borrowing money for an automobile or other large purchase.
- Home mortgages.
- Credit scoring and credit reports.
- Planning and paying for postsecondary education.
- Other relevant financial literacy issues.
If goes into effect during the 2020-2021 school year.
Jonathan Permar is the Director of Social Studies K-12 for Guilford County Schools. He feels like the class is a good idea.