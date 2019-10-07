GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has signed into law a bill requiring high school students to pass a personal finance and economics class to graduate.

Some teachers worry this will detract from other instruction, but supporters believe financial literacy is critical to real-world success.

The class means students have to learn the following:

  • The true cost of credit.
  • Choosing and managing a credit card.
  • Borrowing money for an automobile or other large purchase.
  • Home mortgages.
  • Credit scoring and credit reports.
  • Planning and paying for postsecondary education.
  • Other relevant financial literacy issues.

If goes into effect during the 2020-2021 school year.

Jonathan Permar is the Director of Social Studies K-12 for Guilford County Schools. He feels like the class is a good idea. 