GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has signed into law a bill requiring high school students to pass a personal finance and economics class to graduate.

Some teachers worry this will detract from other instruction, but supporters believe financial literacy is critical to real-world success.

The class means students have to learn the following:

The true cost of credit.

Choosing and managing a credit card.

Borrowing money for an automobile or other large purchase.

Home mortgages.

Credit scoring and credit reports.

Planning and paying for postsecondary education.

Other relevant financial literacy issues.

If goes into effect during the 2020-2021 school year.

Jonathan Permar is the Director of Social Studies K-12 for Guilford County Schools. He feels like the class is a good idea.