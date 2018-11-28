ROANOKE, VA. - Advance Auto Parts is moving its headquarters from Roanoke to Raleigh, bringing jobs with it.

WDBJ reports the company confirmed the decision Wednesday morning, adding that the change won't affect day-to-day operations in Roanoke.

North Carolina is advancing a $10 million economic development grant incentive package and the company has agreed to create "a significant number" of jobs in and around Raleigh. The positions created will be related to IT, data analytics, digital marketing and e-commerce.

