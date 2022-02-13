Volunteer firefighters lose home in Advance due to fire

William and Stacy MacDonald were taking some of their cats to the vet when they got an alert their house was on fire.

ADVANCE, N.C. — A family is without a home after a fire took everything they had Saturday morning.

William and Stacy MacDonald are both volunteer firefighters in Advance. They told WFMY, when they heard their home went up in flames, all they could think about was if their 16-year-old autistic son was OK.

In that fire, they lost everything. Including five of their cats and sending 3 others to the veterinarian in serious condition.

“I could not imagine what they went through it was very tough for us to comprehend and take in at the time,” William said.

Thankfully their son, Sammy was OK.

Both military veterans, the MacDonald's never expected to be in a situation like this.

“We are not leaving this is our home we are going to rebuild better, stronger, we’ve got a great community people we don’t know I’ve reached out and surrounded us,” Stacy said.

The Advance Fire Department is accepting donations for the family and the community has stepped up to help.

“It can get emotional sometimes when I’m sitting here in my office. It gets real quiet, thinking about all the support that is backing our guys out there that put their lives on the line volunteering for someone else,” Fire Chief Rodney Miller said.

The MacDonald's said they want people to teach their children how to call 9-1-1 in emergency situations like this and make sure there is a plan to get out of the house if there is ever a fire.

Stacy said if she can teach her autistic son at a young age, others can teach their children too.

To help the MacDonalds, you can donate money to their Go Fund Me account or drop off donations at the Advance Fire Department.

According to the fire department's Facebook page, the family is in need of the following: