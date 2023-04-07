Welcome to Aeronautica Landing at Carowinds

The new aviation-themed section will feature 6 new rides and opens Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new addition is coming to Carowinds Friday.

The beloved theme park is opening Aeronautica Landing, an aviation-themed area that will feature five new rides and an older ride revamped to fit the theme.

Carowinds said the new section will include rides such as the 'The Airwalker', a rollercoaster that will let riders envision themselves flying over Kitty Hawk, and the fast-paced rollercoaster 'Gear Spin'.

Along with the rides, Carowinds is also introducing a few new eateries including 'Frequent Fryers', which features fried food, and Terminal A which has everything from sweet to savory.

Don't forget to visit Aeronautica Landing when you take your next trip to Carowinds.

