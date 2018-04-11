GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — A Greensboro woman's dog bite might have you thinking twice the next time you use an app on your phone. She says she was bit after she used the dog walking app Wag!.

Even though she was doing work for the app, Wag! says their 13 pages of terms and services proves it's not their fault.

13 pages you probably never actually read all the way through, because let's be honest -- have you ever read the terms and conditions on any app on your phone?

Jessica Hines describes the attack.

"He grabbed my foot, let go of my foot -- grabbed the back of my leg -- tore into that pretty good," said Hines.

Jessica Hines went on Wag! last Saturday to make a few extra bucks. She went on the walk, took the dogs back home, but before she could leave, she says one of the dogs attacked.

Hines went to the urgent care, and luckily no permanent damage was done, because she is a dance major at UNCG and wants to teach dance for a living.

She's reached out to both Wag! and the Dog Owners for help with the bill, but so far neither is helping.

"It's the exact same runaround every single time. Nobody is actually taking anything forward right now. They keep saying they care, but if they really did, they would actually help me," said Hines.

The US Circuit Court of Appeals has already ruled in favor of Uber in this arena, pretty much saying those Terms and Conditions you sign, but don't read, are legally binding.

We reached out to Wag! and all they told us in part "Our customer agreement holds the pet parent accountable for their dog's actions."

