GREENSBORO, N.C. — They may be sitting on the ground playing with chalk or toys. Every single week at least 50 children are rolled over by vehicles. Of those, 48 are rushed to emergency rooms and two will die from their injuries.

More than 60 percent of these incidents involve a truck, van, or SUV. And in over 70 percent of these tragedies, a parent or close relative is behind the wheel. This is all according to kidsandcars.org.

RELATED: 7-year-old Greensboro Boy Dies After Truck Runs Over Him In Driveway

A 7-year-old boy was killed Sunday when he was rolled over by a truck in the driveway of a Greensboro home on Bramlet Place.

Officers say Bourham Bassirou was playing in and around a Nissan truck in the family's driveway. At some point, the truck was taken out of gear and the emergency brake was not engaged; this caused the truck to roll and run over Bourham, police said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing, officers have not released how the truck was actually taken out of gear.

Since 2018, all new vehicles are required by law to come with backup cameras.

But the number of front rollovers are increasing. Experts believe this is due to the popularity of SUVs-and size of vehicles getting larger.

So what can you do?