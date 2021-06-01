After school fight at Southern Guilford, parents question where $10 million dollar security bond went

It's been three years since the Guilford County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a $10 million dollar bond for school safety & security.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — We first told you about the classroom brawl involving one parent at Southern Guilford High School last week.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said eight people stormed a class and attacked a 14 year old girl.

Three of the students who planned the attack, go to Southern. The others included one GCS mom and students from other GCS schools according to SRO Captain Brian Hall.

Since the assault and trespassing incident, parents have had lots of questions about safety & security.

Like, what happened to the $10 million dollar security bond from 2018?

"My first question is how in the world did this happen, and my second question is what are we going to do about it?" Southern parent Misty Reagan questioned. "We need to focus on where the money has gone that was given to the county, to the district, specifically for safety and security upgrades."

Reagan is referencing that bond Guilford county commissioners unanimously approved for the district three years ago.

"We were in some budget discussions early in 2018 and it was right after the tragedy down in Florida at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School," Commissioner Justin Conrad explained. "We made a statement in our community that security of our kids, our most precious resource was the most important thing we could do."

Conrad said about half of the bond money went to communications projects, so first responders could better handle school emergencies.

"We ended up putting about 4.5 million dollars into communications with the schools," he said. "My fellow commissioners Alan Perdue, who spent many years in emergency services, brought up the fact that first responders need to be able to effectively communicate in any type of serious situation regarding our schools."

Another $600,000 was spent on a study researching where the rest of the approximate 4 million should go.

Then Conrad said in 2020, GCS made a request.

"The last quarter of 2020 we were asked to move some of the money to HVAC systems, some windows, and also a card scan system."

A GCS spokesman said they haven't gotten 'anywhere near' the full $10 million yet, but said they are working to compile a list to share on where some of the money has been invested so far.