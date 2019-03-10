STOKESDALE, N.C. — Following a bus crash on NC 68 Tuesday, staff at Operation Xcel learning center say they will accompany students on the bus "for as long as it takes."

The crash happened on NC 68 and Sylvania road near the Guilford County border after a truck collided with the bus causing it to overturn.

The bus was transporting 17 Rockingham County School students from Huntsville Elementary School. There were also two adults on board.

In addition to the new practice, Operation Xcel further stated that they will also provide on-site counseling for students through partner agencies.

All 17 children in the crash were taken to Moses Cone Hospital for evaluation and all 17 have been released.

