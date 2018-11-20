GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — Three major shootings in just the past three weeks. They all happened at places we all go to all the time.

A place of worship, a bar or restaurant, and a hospital. These shootings seem to be happening more often, and that's why Greensboro police want to make sure you know how to protect yourself.

Today the Greensboro Police held their public class on dealing with an "active assailant."

They said assailant, instead of shooter, because the danger could be anyone wanting to take lives.

Greensboro Police Officers who've lived through the terror of being shot at teach from their experiences.

"We prepare for weather events, we prepare for fire drills, and I feel unfortunately this has become all too common, we have to have a response for it," said Lt. T.D. Moore, with the Greensboro Police Department.

Today's course wasn't about tactical training or how to use a firearm, it was about preparing.

They teach 'Run, Hide, Fight,' but say doing anything is better than doing nothing

"The only incorrect response is no response. Inaction is not an option. If you do something there is going to be an outcome, but if you freeze up and do nothing there is still going to be an outcome but it doesn't mean it's going to be a positive one," said Lt. Moore.

GPD's doing another active shooter class November 29th, and there are a few spots left.

