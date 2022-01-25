Again? Yet another Friday snow threat for the Piedmont

Cold air returns, and another weekend snow event is looking possible for the Piedmont

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Here we go again. Our weather team has been busy behind the scenes tracking yet another threat of winter weather for the Piedmont-Triad. Just like last time, we're looking at Friday night into Saturday for some possible snowfall.

What are we in for this time?

This is a much different setup than the last few storms that we've had. As always, we have cold air moving in well ahead of the storm. That cold air is here now and will be anchored in place through Friday.

By Friday, we have two extra pieces of weather that we're watching. One will be low pressure forming along the Carolina coast. This will start to crank up and get stronger as it heads north. At the same time, a front pushing colder air our way will move in from the northwest.

Here in the Piedmont, we may be a bit far inland to feel any effects from the low pressure at the coast unless it trends closer to us. This should spare us from a very wet storm with heavy precipitation unless it changes. For us, we watch that cold front inland more closely, which sends precipitation our way for late Friday afternoon into Friday evening and overnight.

This could start as rain, and then change to snow. Temperatures will be in the 30s, so it wouldn't have much trouble sticking right away.

Whatever snowfall we see Friday night will be over by Saturday morning and moving up the East Coast where it could form a powerful Nor'easter.

What is the timing?

Dry Thursday

Dry Friday morning / midday

Rain showers could form Friday afternoon

Rain showers could change to snow Friday evening / overnight

Snow tapers off early Saturday morning

Sunny and cold Saturday & Sunday

How much snow will we get?

We are still three days away from this weather event. That's a bit too far to issue an accurate snow total forecast.

Still, looking at the available moisture for us it's looking like we could see anywhere from a coating to a few inches of snow if it plays out right. There is still uncertainty here. We'll have a snow map as the event gets closer.

Right now, we have our WFMY News 2 Snow Meter at "possible" - which may move to "likely" today if everything stays the same.

Will the roads be bad for traveling?

Just like last time, it wouldn't take much snow for roads to get slick and slippery. Even a coating to half an inch of snow can do that.

While we still don't know exact amounts of snowfall, it's safe to say that any amount of snow will bring slick roads back to the Triad for Friday night lasting some time into Saturday and part of the weekend.

Adjust your plans accordingly and keep checking back for forecast updates.

Do we have to worry about ice or power outages?

This will not be an ice event. Either rain or snow, with very little in between. For us, it's looking like a brief time of rain followed by some hours of Friday night snow. Power outages should not be a big concern.

Can this still change?