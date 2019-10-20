GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aggie Fan Fest will return to Greensboro for NC A&T's homecoming Oct. 25-27! The 3-day event will take place at War Memorial Stadium located at 501 Yanceyville Street.

The free festival will feature over 100 vendors, live music, bounce houses, and a visit from the NC A&T "Cold Steel" Drumline!

In addition, there will also be in-person voting for Participatory Budgeting (PB).

For more details pertaining to Aggie Fan Fest as well as other homecoming activities click here!

Fan Fest Hours

Friday, October 25, 4-10 pm (PB Greensboro on-site voting this day only.)

Saturday, October 26, 7 am to 9 pm

Sunday, October 27, 11 am to 4 pm

Family Fun Area Hours

Friday, October 25, 4-8 pm

Saturday, October 26, 10 am to 7 pm

Sunday, October 27, 11 am to 4 pm

Please note: Only service animals are welcome at Aggie FanFest. Alcoholic beverages, glass containers, grills, drones, tents, beach umbrellas, canopies, and tailgating are not allowed. For residents who wish to attend the NC A&T Homecoming parade route on Saturday morning, please note that the parade route has changed. It will begin at East Lindsay Street and Murrow Boulevard and end at East Lindsay Street and Laurel Street.

