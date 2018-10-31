GREENSBORO, N.C. -- We see you, Aggies!

NC A&T has been ranked in the top 10 for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and the No. 1 HBCU in North Carolina, according to a 2019 report for best HBCU by U.S. News and World Report.

NC A&T was ranked at No. 7 on a list of 80 HBCUs in the nation, tying with Claflin University in Orangeburg, SC. It is the first North Carolina HBCU among the list.

U.S. News looked at a few factors when ranking HBCUs: outcome measures, assessment by administrators at peer HBCUs, faculty resources, financial resources, student excellence, and alumni giving.

The ranking comes after NC A&T announced a record enrollment this year of 12,142 students.

