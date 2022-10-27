Aggies respond after Chancellor Martin sends letter to students following off-campus shooting

NCA&T Chancellor Martin sent a letter to students, staff, and alumni after Tuesday night's shooting, urging students to keep their eyes open.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T's Chancellor Martin sent a letter to students, staff, and alumni following a shooting that claimed the life of a freshman and a 15-year-old.

One alum said this isn't the first time they received a letter like this and sadly, they don't think it will be the last.

Some students said they heard about the deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night and now, they are scared to go to parties themselves.

"It is surreal. I never would’ve thought that would happen to anybody," sophomore Hasad Willaims said.

Students on NC A&T's campus are surprised and confused by a shooting on Circle Drive that took the life of one of their own.

"I think that’s lame people are still shooting in 2022. It’s supposed to be fine. I don’t get what can make someone so mad when they feel they need to start shooting,"

Williams said his girlfriend lived in the apartment complex where the shooting happened.

Freshman Maliyah Ijames said, “That was kind of crazy because it was just unexpected. I was texting her and making sure she was OK."

The shooting took the lives of 19-year-old Kaneycha Turner and a 15-year-old male.

Freshman Naylah Maple said, “She posted two days ago and now she’s gone, so I think everybody is just in a moment where we’re not really sure if we want to go out and party or not because we don’t want that to happen to us."

Both current students, alumni, and the school itself are all upset after what happened.

2018 alumn Courtney Hood said this isn't her first time receiving an email like that from chancellor Martin.

“I think it was well written," Hood said. "Unfortunately, that’s not the first letter or email I ever got pertaining to a student being lost. I think the school always handles it and they do a good job. I know they provide counseling for students that were affected and definitely I’m praying for the family of the young girl that passed away because that was unfortunate."

NC A&T spokesperson, Todd Simmons said, “Chancellor Martin was indeed very moved by this event as I think all of us were on campus. I certainly went home with a knot in my stomach and a cloud over my head last night. Everyone is extraordinarily sad for Kaneycha, for her family, and for all of her friends and teammates who knew her. So, it’s just an incredible tragedy one that you would hope would never befall A&T or anyone you know."

NC A&T encourages students to take extra steps to ensure safety both on and off campus.

"But we encourage people if they may be at off-campus events or somewhere else in town, [to] know their surroundings. Does it feel safe to you? If it doesn’t, don’t second-guess that feeling, leave. Exercise your own personal agency and take your role, and responsibility for the safety and security of all around you," Simmons said.

The Chief of Campus police, Jermaine Cherry, spoke to students last night about the incident.

Cherry offered advice on how to stay safe during homecoming as well as how important it is to keep your eyes open when you are in large crowds.

"One thing that we are doing this week and particularly in line with some of the larger gatherings are doing our best to learn about these events before they happen," Simmons said.

The school said they have nothing against large parties but there are issues surrounding the number of people in one confined space.

"We will certainly have enough security and police personnel on-site for all of the events. It really is up to the patrons to ensure that we stay safe so everybody enjoys the event as they should," Simmons said.

NC A&T said they don’t want to prevent students and alumni from having fun. But they encourage everyone to be vigilant and leave if they don’t feel safe or comfortable.

The students have ideas as to how the campus and student housing could be safer.

"Maybe stricter restrictions on when the gates are open and when they’re closed. I think could really help," Maple said.

"Stay safe. Watch out. Watch your surroundings have a good time have each other‘s back that’s the best thing you can do," Williams said.

"Current students I definitely want you guys to have a good time during homecoming please don’t be discouraged make sure that you’re being safe and make sure you always have somebody with you or someone has your location and knows exactly where you are just in case or incidents where life may potentially be in danger," Hood said.

Now as far as the football game this weekend, NC A&T said, per the usual, everyone attending will be wanded down and only clear bags are allowed inside the stadium.

I also asked NC A&T about party promoters on campus passing out flyers and advertising large events. The school said they try to nip that in the bud but can't control what is posted online.