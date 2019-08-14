WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police want to do something about aggressive panhandlers.

They want to start by adding more officers downtown. Several officers already patrol the area but they say more are needed.

Officers say the main reason you are seeing more panhandlers, is because the city keeps growing. It's going to bring more people, which means more panhandlers and more people who are exposed to panhandling.

No word on when they want to start adding more officers.

