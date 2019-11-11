GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Western Guilford High student who was burned during a chemistry class experiment has been released from the hospital.

Aimee Green’s father, Pete, said his daughter was released from the Burn Center at Brenner Children’s Hospital.

“She is still in pain and will continue to recover from burns at home,” said Pete Green.

He also said she’ll continue to have follow up appointments with a plastic surgeon in the coming weeks. He said it’s too early to tell if she’ll have permanent scars or will need any further treatment on the deeper burns on and around her face and hand.

He said, “Every one of us are extremely thankful for the support and prayers over the last week. We thank the community, friends and family for the enormous support!”

Green's mom, Alicia Coverston Green has been updating family and friends via social media. A post on Wednesday evening gave more details about what happened to Aimee.

"Please pray for our beautiful daughter Aimee Green. She was in chemistry today, and the teacher was doing an experiment. It went badly and exploded. The explosion went right onto Aimee and caught her hair, face, chest, and arm on fire. She also has burns on both hands," wrote the mom.

Guilford County Schools confirmed a student at Western Guilford High School was injured Wednesday when a classroom experiment went wrong.

