Airbnb cracking down on New Year's Eve parties at Charlotte rentals

Airbnb said its policy of blocking entire-home rentals prevented over 1,000 unauthorized house parties in Charlotte last year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Airbnb announced a new plan this week to prevent unauthorized parties over New Year's Eve weekend in Charlotte.

An Airbnb spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte the company's plan is anchored by a block on certain single-day reservations during New Year's Even on entire home listings in Charlotte. This policy will also apply to the rest of its rentals worldwide, with Airbnb drawing a "hard line" on responsible travel this holiday season.

Airbnb said the booking ban will only be applied to guests without a history of positive reviews.

Airbnb said they had a similar program last year that deterred over 1,000 parties in Charlotte by blocking entire-home reservations on Dec. 31. Airbnb utilized a similar approach for Halloween weekend.

