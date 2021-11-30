Airplane manufacturer could possibly come to PTI Airport

The average annual wage would be at least $60,000.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An airplane manufacturer could be coming to Piedmont Triad International Airport.

However, Gov. Roy Cooper must first sign off on House Bill 334. It would provide a Job Development Investment Grant for a high-yield project for an airplane manufacturer in Guilford County.

The grant would provide $106,750,000 for improvements at PTI. The airport would use $15,000,000 for site work for the project. It would also be granted $35,000,000 for roadwork needed at the airport. The airport would also receive $56,750,000 for construction of one or more new hangars at PTI for the project.

PTI released the following statement regarding budget appropriation.

“The Airport Authority cannot discuss specifics of ongoing economic development projects.

We can say that for many decades, PTI has been home to important aerospace employers like Honda, FedEx, HAECO and Cessna. Over the last 10 years, the Authority has focused on preparing nearly 1,000 acres to be ready for continued growth in the aerospace industry.

This land, combined with one of the best surface transportation networks in the country, outstanding utility infrastructure, and a long-established talent pipeline, make the airport one of the best locations in the world for the aerospace industry. The airport has attracted the interest of a number of aerospace companies, which the local economic development community is actively pursuing. The Authority greatly appreciates the strong support it has received from the state Legislature and the Governor’s office, and others, to attract aerospace jobs to the state and region.”

HB 334 was presented to Gov. Cooper on Tuesday. Cooper said he’s going to review this legislation but cannot comment on specific projects.