Alamance-Burlington School Board meeting gets heated over Southern Alamance High yearbook

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School meeting got heated Monday night following public comment about the Southern Alamance High yearbook. A group of parents stated their concerns with one of the yearbook pages.

It was a ‘year in review’ type page that was concerning for parents and was said to highlight political and racial issues in America.

Board Chair, Allison Gant said she spoke with Superintendent Dr. Bruce Benson about reviewing yearbook protocols. The meeting got heated as Board Member, Patsy Simpson disagreed saying the chair shouldn’t discuss things with the superintendent without consulting the board.

Some of the parents at the meeting also then interrupted board members adding comments as well in a heated manner.