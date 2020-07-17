Alamance-Burlington Schools parents and teachers raise questions over district's back-to-school plan

"The Board of Education was presented three plans, as requested by the Governor, at our June 22 meeting. This was the framework plan. Over the past several months the district office staff along with principals and teacher leaders provided input and have been working to flesh out the framework for both Plan B alternating schedule for reduced capacity of students and for Plan C remote learning processes and procedures. More than 50 teacher leaders participated in the development of learning progressions for students built into the Google Classroom and Canvas online platforms that teachers will be utilizing in a coordinated way this next school year. All ABSS teachers are coming together virtually at the end of July for training on the new models.



At this time finalizing the re-entry plan is in process. The original short survey sent to families and staff was to get a pulse on preferences. The district is also surveying at this time to determine transportation needs and technology needs for students. All feedback has been and is currently being considered for further details moving forward.



Our board of education gave our Superintendent authority to more forward in making plans and these are now in finalization. Our district is well-prepared to pivot between Plan A, Plan B or Plan C depending on how COVID-19 affects our community and any additional guidance from the Governor and/or NCDHHS or the CDC. The district has worked hard to develop a robust and flexible learning model designed for what is best for our student learners.



The A/ B day format was chosen as the option to help eliminate long distances between student- teacher interaction and also to be able to provide meals to go home at end of day for students to ensure that all students have nutritious food both at school and on the next at- home learning day. We are also offering a full remote option for students if parents choose that for their child.



The current surveys to staff and parents will help us determine more details for next steps.



We have received a lot of feedback and it continues to help inform our district’s plans to offer the best teaching and learning framework that will most benefit our children during this unprecedented and challenging situation."



Simpson is requesting an item be added to the Board of Education's next meeting agenda that would include discussion and a vote on the district's plan. That meeting is scheduled for July 23.