ABSS is looking to fill numerous positions throughout the district.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System will host a job fair on Saturday, December 3.

The job fair will be 9 a.m. to noon at Highland Elementary School in Burlington.

Interviews will be conducted on site. Openings include:

classroom teachers

teacher assistants

maintenance

bus drivers

child nutrition

More information can be found on the district's website.