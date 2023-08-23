ABSS finds mold in 21 schools, including 12 elementary schools, 5 high schools, and 3 middle schools

ABSS officials said 21 schools have been identified with mold issues, including Andrews and Newlin Elementary, Cummings and Williams High, and Broadview Middle.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — School will start Tuesday, Sept. 5 for Alamance-Burlington Schools after the district found mold issues in more than half of its schools. Here's what we know about the start of school and how the mold problem is being handled.

What schools have mold issues?

ABSS officials said a total of 21 schools have been identified with mold issues, including Andrews Elementary, Newlin Elementary, Cummings High School, Broadview Middle School, and Williams High School.

As of Wednesday, the school district released a list of 16 more schools with potential mold issues.

AO Elementary

Eastlawn Elementary

Grove Park Elementary

South Mebane Elementary

E.M. Holt Elementary

Garrett Elementary

Highland Elementary

North Graham Elementary

South Graham Elementary

Pleasant Grove Elementary

Turrentine Middle

Woodlawn Middle

Western Middle

Graham High

Western High

Eastern High

Has cleanup been completed at any of the schools?

Cleanup at Andrews Elementary School has been completed and Newlin Elementary School is almost done.

What's next for the rest of the schools?

ABSS has contracted with indoor air quality experts to conduct inspections at each school. The ABSS Board of Education, Alamance County Commissioners, and the County's state delegation will meet Monday to discuss next steps.

How much will it cost to fix the problem?

There's no known price tag right now, but Superintendent Dr. Dain Butler said, "Fixing these issues is going to take resources we don't have."

The District has already spent over $1.2 million on mold removal and HVAC repairs at Andrews and Newlin.

Why is mold just now being discovered?

In 2017, school board members at the time brought up roof leaks and mold issues at Cummings and Broadview. There was an investigation by the Environmental Health Department. The board said they could only "band-aid" the issue at the time because of funding.

How many schools does ABSS have?

ABSS has 34 total schools. There are mold issues in more than half of them.

