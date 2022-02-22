Alamance-Burlington Schools approves optional masks for students

School leaders voted on the measure Tuesday afternoon.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington Schools' Board of Education voted to make masks optional for students Tuesday with Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools expected to make a vote as well.

School leaders voted on the measure in a special meeting Tuesday afternoon and were met with applause from the audience.

The move follows as Guilford County Schools and Thomasville City Schools also voted to make masks optional for students and staff. It comes after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper recently urged school districts and local governments to lift mask mandates.

"I personally would like to see this become a choice for parents at this point," said Catherine Truitt, the North Carolina State Superintendent, before the Governor's recommendation. "We have such high rates of immunity and I think that a lot of parents have mask fatigue on behalf of their children and feel like they are ready to tolerate a higher baseline of transmission in order to take off the mask."

News 2 reached out to the Alamance-Burlington Association of Educators for a comment but did not hear back.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County School's Board of Education plans to vote on a mask optional policy Tuesday. WS/FCS parent Rachel Dargis started a petition to make masks optional in the school district.

"I felt like, to an extent, we were being portrayed as crazy anti-mask people and I don’t feel like we are," said Dargis before the WS/FCS board meeting Tuesday. "We just want to have a choice."

The petition had nearly 1000 signatures before the meeting.

"I was getting really frustrated feeling like our school board is supposed to represent us as parents and what’s in the best interest of our children and I felt very unheard (...) like they just don’t care," Dargis said.

News 2 also reached out to the Forsyth County of Association of Educators for their comment on the policy.

"FCAE stands with our Education Team doing what is best for them," wrote Forsyth County Association of Educators president Val Thompson. "It is now a personal preference to mask or not mask."