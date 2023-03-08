Man accused of trespassing on two Alamance Burlington schools

District leaders said he tried to get into Highland Elementary in Burlington from the back of the building in the morning.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is accused of trespassing on two Alamance Burlington schools on Wednesday.

District leaders said he tried to get into Highland Elementary in Burlington from the back of the building in the morning.

Investigators said he then showed up at Grace Christian Academy in Haw River.

School staff chased him off from both campuses.

He was later spotted in Caswell County where he was suffering a medical issue in his car.

He's now in the hospital. Authorities said he's from Pennsylvania.

