ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Each Triad district is handling the two-week school shutdown differently.

Before all North Carolina schools were ordered to close, Guilford County Schools had ordered 5,300 iPads in anticipation of utilizing online learning. Preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best.

But the state-wide closures happened suddenly over the weekend, and the iPad's have not been delivered yet.

This poses a problem for GCS students. District leaders say 23% of their student's households are without any technology like laptops or tablets, making online education impossible.

A GCS spokesperson said the iPads are expected to arrive the last week of March.

Meanwhile, the district is working with churches to set up computer labs.

Alamance-Burlington Schools are not running into the same problems.

Alamance-Burlington gave out chromebooks to high school students who don't have any devices at home.

The district set up the laptop sign-out station at Southern Alamance on Monday.

"I would say that by close of business {Monday} we hope to have distributed at least 700 laptops across 6 comprehensive high schools."

The district only distributed laptops to high school students. They sent home lower grades with homework packets.

"We wanted to start with high schoolers and depending upon the length of closure, we’re prepared to make an additional deployment but we’re going to wait to see what that extended closure might look like."

Guilford County Schools will be starting their school lunch deployment on Wednesday with 32 grab-and-go sites.

Alamance-Burlington will have 20 grab-and-go sites.