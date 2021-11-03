Alamance-Burlington Schools to offer virtual school for 2021-2022 school year

The new virtual school will be for any Alamance County students in grades 6-12 who would prefer an alternative to in-person learning.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington Schools announced it will open a new virtual school in the fall of 2021.

The district said the virtual school will meet the rigorous course content that meets state and district performance standards. It will also foster creativity, critical thinking, communication and collaboration, as well as mastery of information, media and technology skills.

Students will learn from ABSS teachers and attend ABVS full time during the regular school day. The virtual school will follow the ABSS Secondary Learning Community schedule. Students must commit to a full year of attendance when applying.

Middle and high school students will also have access to a designated list of elective courses for ABVS. The virtual school will also offer a variety of clubs for students to participate in over the course of the school year. Students in sports can participate in their home school if they eligibility requirements and provide their own transportation.

Virtual School Registration

To register for the virtual school parents/student must attend a virtual information session on Thursday, March 25. Parents must also complete an application.