Toxic mold discovered in 5 more ABSS schools

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington Schools System announced 5 more toxic mold discoveries Friday.

District and county leaders held a meeting to discuss these cases as well as, what this means for students and staff returning to school.

County commissioners have approved the use of capital reserves and lottery funds. The school district estimated that more than $3 million is still needed to cover all of the charges.

Officials are also discussing how they're going to maximize the clean spaces they have ahead of the first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Not only does the district have to clean up the existing mold found on surfaces and HVAC systems, Commissioner Pamela Thompson said plans need to be made and funds need to be allocated in order to fix faulty windows, roofs, and HVAC systems in order for this not to happen again.

According to the ABSS mold remediation dashboard, there are 13 schools ready for students and staff to enter, 25 schools with remediation in progress, and 3 schools currently being inspected for mold.

"Other than the windows in the front of the building —no windows will be changed; although, they need to be changed," Chief Operations Officer, Greg Cook shared. "The windows in the back came with the school —you can’t get parts to fix them anymore —they are too old. Again, they need to be replaced but they are only replacing the windows in the front as of right now."