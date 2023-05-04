Alamance Church Road Closure Begins July 31

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Starting July 31, officials say, Alamance Church Road will be closed between Rotherwood Road and Bristol Road.
The road is expected to be closed between 9 am and 4 pm through August 18.
During that time officials say they will be installing a storm water line.
They advise drivers to use alternate routes during that time.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.