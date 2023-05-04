x
Alamance Church Road Closure Begins July 31

Officials say, traffic is to be expected and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Starting July 31, officials say, Alamance Church Road will be closed between Rotherwood Road and Bristol Road.

The road is expected to be closed between 9 am and 4 pm through August 18.

During that time officials say they will be installing a storm water line. 

They advise drivers to use alternate routes during that time. 

