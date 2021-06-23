Alamance Co. man arrested, accused of shooting at deputy

According to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place at the Old Ski Lodge on 2611 Old NC 87 Highway.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of firing his gun at a deputy.

Deputies said the man was standing on the back of a truck waving a pistol and as the first deputy arrived, the man fired his gun.

The deputy then returned fire, however, the suspect nor the deputy sustained any injuries, according to a release.

Officers from the Elon and Gibsonville Police Departments assisted deputies with taking the man into custody.

He was then taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center for an evaluation and released shortly after. The shooter was identified as William Broadie Childress.



Childress was charged with a Felony for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and a Felony Assault on a Government Official.

He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and received a $75,000 secured bond.

The case is still under investigation according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.