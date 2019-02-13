ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: The Alamance County Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Michaela Batten, who was reported missing since last night, has returned home.

PREVIOUS:

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Michaela Lynn Batten, 14, was last seen at her home on St. Regis Dr. in Burlington Tuesday night around 7.

Batten was said to be going to Holly Hill Mall in Burlington and wearing blue skinny jeans, a yellow or black windbreaker, white converse shoes and hoop earrings. She was entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

If anyone has any information or if she is found, please contact Alamance County Sheriff’s Office SVU (Special Victims Unit) Detectives as soon as possible through calling 911 or (336) 570-6777.

