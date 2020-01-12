Alamance County Commissioner Bill Lashley dies after 22 years of service

"We were very saddened to learn of County Commissioner Bill Lashley’s passing and want to share our deepest condolences to his family and friends. During his 22 years of service on the Alamance County Board of Commissioners, Bill became a personal friend, and I’m grateful for his leadership and support over the years. Though we all mourn the loss of Bill, we want to recognize and honor his many years of service to our community. Please keep Commissioner Lashley’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."