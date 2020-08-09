Alamance County Commissioners to discuss Confederate monument in Graham Tuesday morning

GRAHAM, N.C. — At the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Alamance County leaders will discuss the controversial Confederate monument, which sits outside the Historic Courthouse in the heart of Graham.
Although meeting details are limited, the discussions surrounding the monument have carried on for months. While many are in support of keeping it up in its current location, hundreds have protested the statue, calling for its removal and relocation.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8. You can take a look at the full agenda by clicking here.
The Board also plans to formally adopt a new Historic Courthouse facility use policy. According to the county's website, "these guidelines were developed to further support and encourage the free expression of ideas within a safe and protected environment." The policy now requires a permitting process for large, organized gatherings at the courthouse. You can find a link to that permit application here.