Alamance County Commissioners to discuss Confederate monument in Graham Tuesday morning

The Board of Commissioners will be presented information pertaining to the ownership of and laws addressing the Confederate monument at the Historic Courthouse.

GRAHAM, N.C. — At the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Alamance County leaders will discuss the controversial Confederate monument, which sits outside the Historic Courthouse in the heart of Graham.

Although meeting details are limited, the discussions surrounding the monument have carried on for months. While many are in support of keeping it up in its current location, hundreds have protested the statue, calling for its removal and relocation.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8.