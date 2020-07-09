Alamance County Courthouse buildings to reopen Tuesday

The courthouses have been closed for a week while health officials investigated a COVID-19 outbreak at the Alamance County jail.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — All Alamance County Courthouse buildings will open to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 8, according to a release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

The county's courthouse buildings have been closed since Monday, Aug. 31 while health officials investigated a COVID-19 outbreak at the jail.

County officials said the decision to reopen the courthouses was made in consultation with both the Judicial Leadership Team and the Alamance County Health Department.

The county said it will continue to follow safety measures in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Visitors will be asked health screening questions and have their temperatures taken before entering facilities. Visitors will also be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.