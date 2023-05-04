Well-known Alamance County dairy farmer up and moving at hospital after being attacked by bull

Since the attack, the Lewis family has raised over $177,000 to help with hospital care and recovery.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SNOW CAMP, N.C. — A well-known North Carolina dairy farmer is up on his feet after being attacked by a bull a couple of weeks ago.

Randy Lewis said the farm Ran-Lew Dairy Milk Co. has been in his family for generations.

On May 7th, Lewis was attacked by a bull in his dairy pasture in Snow Camp.

Officials said, he suffered broken ribs, punctured both lungs, and had broken bones in his face, back, collarbone, and skull.

Even after the attack, Lewis managed to call 911 himself and walked over 100 feet to his barn so EMTs could find him.

He was airlifted to UNC Hospitals and underwent immediate surgery.

He's alive and officials said as of last check walking around at the hospital.

Lewis is doing physical therapy and working hard to get back to the farm.

Since the attack, the Lewis family has raised over $177,000 to help with hospital care and recovery.

Lewis said this money will also go towards maintaining the farm and giving him extra time to heal before heading back to work.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.