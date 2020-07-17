District Attorney to release report on Graham officer-involved shooting

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County District Attorney will release a report on an officer-involved shooting to the public on Friday. WFMY News 2 will live stream the briefing at 10 a.m.
Investigators said a Graham police officer shot and killed Jaquyn Light on January 28 while attempting to serve a warrant. Police said they went inside a home to arrest Light, and he ran outside. That's when an officer confronted Light outside and shot him. It's unclear what happened during the confrontation.
The SBI took over the investigation.
Check back for updates on the DA's report in this story.
RELATED: 'It’s very open, it’s very transparent' | Father of man killed in Graham officer-involved shooting says he's been in contact with the department