District Attorney to release report on Graham officer-involved shooting

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County District Attorney will release a report on an officer-involved shooting to the public on Friday. WFMY News 2 will live stream the briefing at 10 a.m.

Investigators said a Graham police officer shot and killed Jaquyn Light on January 28 while attempting to serve a warrant. Police said they went inside a home to arrest Light, and he ran outside. That's when an officer confronted Light outside and shot him. It's unclear what happened during the confrontation.