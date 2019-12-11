HAW RIVER, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for a deadly double-shooting.

Deputies responded to a home on Payne Road in Haw River around 10 p.m. Monday night and found two people who had been shot and killed.

Investigators have not publicly identified the victims at this time.

During the investigation, deputies developed a suspect in the killings, who they believe is 31-year-old Justin Lynn Ramirez.

Ramirez is described as 6'1, weighing 180 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair.

Deputies believe he could be driving a stolen 1996 beige Dodge pick-up truck with NC registration 'YC7394.'

Ramirez is said to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, call police or 911 immediately.

