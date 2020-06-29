Alamance County leaders call on commissioners, Graham city council to relocate confederate statue

Burlington mayor Ian Baltutis and several other Alamance County leaders are asking that Graham's confederate monument be removed.

During a press conference on Monday, Burlington mayor Ian Baltutis, Elon University President Connie Book, and several other Alamance County leaders presented a call-to-action to remove Graham's confederate monument.

Mayor Baltutis and others called on the Alamance County Commissioners and the Graham City Council to relocate the statue in a respectful manner to a place where it can be given historical context.

"While this artifact undeniably is a part of our history, to many in our community, it represents an ideology incompatible with equality," Mayor Baltutis said.

More than 50 community leaders have signed the letter, Baltutis said, including local CEOs, education board members and mayors.

"This monument has long been a source of conflict in our community and it stands as a symbol of racism for many," Book said. "We are recommending removal of this monument in a respectful manner to a more appropriate location that places it in proper historical context."

"The history of confederate monuments in the United States is complex," Baltutis said. "While many believe they exist to simply honor fallen soldiers, in actuality, they were erected at a time of fervent white supremacy."

"[The symbol] is a barrier to the inclusion we aspire to achieve," Baltutis continued.

