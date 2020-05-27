Alamance County leaders ‘puzzled’ by Gov. Roy Cooper’s comments regarding ACE Speedway

Alamance County leaders said they sent a letter to the governor on April 20, requesting a regional approach to reopening.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County government officials said they were puzzled by Governor Roy Cooper’s comments regarding ACE Speedway.

Gov. Cooper stated, "I hope and pray that no one gets sick or even dies from that gathering," while referring to the race event held over the weekend.

"It is dangerous and reckless to try and draw a crowd," Gov. Cooper stated during the news conference.

Alamance County leaders said they sent a letter to the governor on April 20, requesting a regional approach to reopening. They also asked for local governments to participate in the decision making.

They also said they repeatedly reached out to Gov. Cooper and the NC Department of Health and Human Services for guidance in how to assist ACE Speedway to operate in a safe manner.

Alamance County leaders said a conference call was held on May 11, with Jason Turner of ACE Speedway, and Matt Gross, the Assistant Secretary for Government Affairs at the NC Department of Health and Human Services to discuss how ACE Speedway could safely operate under Phase 2. They also said a document entitled, “Precaution Requirements for ACE Speedway” was developed through collaboration between NCDHHS, the Alamance County Health Department, and ACE Speedway.

Alamance County said it investigated the precautions taken at ACE Speedway and verified the following:

2550 spectators on a 50-acre property (approximately 50% of fire capacity)

Rosters for contact tracing were provided

10-feet distance between each car in the pit area

Recommended masks and 6-feet social distancing in the pit area

Multiple hand sanitizer stations provided

Precaution signage

Plexiglas partitions where appropriate

Marks of 6-feet of spacing in lines and high traffic areas

One-way arrows for traffic through the restrooms

Public announcements every 30 minutes to remind spectators to social distance and wash hands

Restrooms and other public areas sanitized regularly and limits on the number of people in the infield and outfield.

Alamance County leaders said they still haven't received a response from the Governor’s Office.

