It's a SCAM | Person poses as an Alamance County deputy to collect money for missed court dates

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Two people have fell victim to a phone scam in Alamance County, according to deputies.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said they are getting reports from residents about someone posing as a deputy and calling them about missed court dates.

The caller, who claimed to be deputy, told the victims that they must pay a fee to avoid being arrested after a missed court date. Once they agree to pay, the caller tells them to go purchase a gift cards for a certain amount, and give them the numbers on the back of the gift card.

Alamance County deputies wanted to inform everyone that no one will call them about a missing court date or missing jury duty. The police department, court officials, the district attorney's office, and the sheriff's office will not ask for money over the phone.

