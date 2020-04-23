ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County is reporting its first COVID-19 death.

The Alamance County Health Department said the person who died was over the age of 65 and had underlying conditions. They were also receiving care at a hospital.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and our hearts are with their precious family who have lost someone they love and cherish. This loss affects our entire community,” said Health Director Stacie Saunders. “It is so important that each of us take steps to protect ourselves and others to prevent the spread of this virus, especially to our most vulnerable populations. We urge the community to continue to practice social distancing and the recommended general precautions in order to protect themselves, their loved ones, and our neighbors.”

The Health Department urges you to take the following precautions to help protect yourself and others from the deadly virus:

Follow the Governor’s Stay at Home guidance and Executive Order that limits gatherings.

Practice social distancing by keeping more space between individuals.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill & stay at home if you are sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Have a plan in place to care for yourself or a sick family member due to illness.

People over 65 or who have chronic health conditions or with compromised immune systems are at highest risk of severe illness from the virus, and should avoid contact with anyone that doesn’t live in the household.

If you must leave home for a necessary outing, the CDC recommends wearing a cloth mask or face covering.

RELATED: Thursday coronavirus updates: Stay-at-home order extended; 3-phases to reopen North Carolina

RELATED: Watch live: President Trump, White House coronavirus task force giving update

RELATED: 'Everyone is in this together' Greensboro students come together through class art project

RELATED: Gov. Cooper announces 3-part plan to reopen state, extends stay-at-home order through May 8

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775