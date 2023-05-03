Alamance County rescue squad use helicopter to save kayaker

First responders say they made multiple attempts to rescue the person using boats, but it was just too difficult and dangerous, so they used a helicopter.

HAW RIVER, N.C. — What a rescue on the Haw River over the weekend.

A picture shows the moment first responders were able to rescue a kayaker who was stuck on the river in Alamance County Saturday night.

First responders say they made multiple attempts to rescue the person using boats, but it was just too difficult and dangerous.

They eventually called in the North Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team.

The person was eventually rescued safely.

