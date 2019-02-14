ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Many county sheriffs across the state have started to end their agreements with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The previous agreements allow ICE to take control of illegal immigrants who were arrested on virtually any crime in any jail.

RELATED: Sheriff Plans To End ICE Agreement at Forsyth County Detention Center

But Alamance County Sheriff, Terry Johnson doesn't plan to back out of the agreement with ICE anytime soon. Johnson is actually in the middle of negotiating a new deal with ICE.

The new agreement would mean the county jail would house illegal immigrants for ICE, and that translates to a lot of money and new equipment for the county.

ICE pays $66.95 per day for beds and cells that house ICE criminals. For the first 30 days of the year that equaled about $135 for 30 beds per day. The rest of the year the number of beds increased to 50.

Sheriff Johnson stressed this is just a part of the job.

"I took an oath to protect our citizens from foreign and domestic criminals. This is part of this. If you think the Alamance County border stops people from crossing, it doesn't."

Sheriff Johnson also wanted to point out, he wishes there was a faster way for immigrants to come into our country legally. But until then, he says he'll enforce the laws.