Alamance County Sheriff's Office asks for prayers for former detention worker

Officer Joseph Jenkins had worked at the detention center for several years before further serving his community as a law enforcement officer in Gibsonville.

ALAMANCE, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook Tuesday to ask for prayers for Sr. Police Officer Joseph Jenkins.

Jenkins had worked previously at the sheriff's office detention center for several years before further serving his community as a law enforcement officer with the Town of Gibsonville.

According to the post, Jenkins was involved in some kind of accident though they didn't specify.

"Officer Jenkins was involved in an accident and is facing a long recovery. We ask for your prayers for him during this time."