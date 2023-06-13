Alamance County officials share results on operation to protect children from online predators

Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson shares updates on Operation Spartan Shield-Cupid's Arrow.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson, along with Law Enforcement Executives from other agencies, will share the results of their latest operations during Tuesday's press conference.

Their latest operation, called Operation Spartan Shield-Cupid's Arrow, is designed to protect children from online predators (sexual exploitation) and registered sex offenders.

Guns and drugs were also found during the operations.

