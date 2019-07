BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System confirms one of their teachers was arrested on a child sex crime charge in Wisconsin.

A police report says Stuart Jones is charged with "using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime."

The school system says Jones was a math teacher at Western Alamance Middle School.

He has been with the district for nearly 10 years.

The school district suspended Jones with pay. His suspension started last week.