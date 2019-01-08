GRAHAM, N.C. — An Alamance County Woman is accused of taking her roommate's financial information and withdrawing more than $1,700 from her bank account.

On Sunday, Alamance County deputies got a call from a woman who said there were 15 unauthorized charges on her bank account.

Authorities say from May 28 to July 22, Jessica Holt placed 15 charges totaling $1,783.97 from entries such as Walmart.com, Moneygram, Cash app and the Zelle app. Investigators discovered Holt lived with the victim, copying her financial information and using it to get money.

Holt, 26, admitted to making the charges in an interview. She was charged with four counts of Identity Theft and four counts of Obtaining Goods by False Pretense, one for each entity she used.

Holt turned herself in to the Magistrate's Office and was remanded to the custody of the Alamance County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users